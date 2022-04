JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Senators are introducing a measure to honor fallen officers in the state. U.S. Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley are sponsoring the resolution that recognizes the Sacrifice of Joplin Police Corporal Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed.

It also names Carthage-native Officer Lane Burns who was killed on duty for the Bonne Terre Police Department.

The resolution points out that six Missouri law enforcement agents were shot in March, with Cooper, Reed and Burns passing away.