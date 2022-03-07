JOPLIN, Mo. — What started out as a need when COVID cases started picking back up again, will remain open for the foreseeable future.

An area company that provides free testing for the coronavirus is planning on staying put for as long as necessary.

“Seeds of Hope” opened its first location back in November of last year, providing testing in Joplin and several other Four State communities. Since no one really knows when COVID will go away, or if and when any new variants will show up, Julie Hawkins says they’ll remain where they are and are expanding the testing they already provide.

“If you are traveling and or need to have a negative test before you go into a doctor’s office it just basically if you need a rapid test for you know any of those things we’re here to offer them,” said Julie Hawkins, Owner, Seeds of Hope.

In addition to 7th and Range Line, the company also operates testing sites in Carthage, Neosho, Seneca and Granby.