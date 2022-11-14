JOPLIN, Mo. — An area thrift store has reopened just in time for the holiday shopping season.

“Second Chances Benefit Thrift Store” on 15th Street in Joplin has re-opened following a month-long remodel.

Store manager Qwyntnn Brown says the project coincides with the store’s 15th year in operation.

All proceeds from the sale of items in the store go towards the operation of Lafayette house in Joplin.

“Everybody that walks in deserving a second chance, I didn’t want them to see a store that looks used, around clothes that look used, when they feel used, um so we wanted to make it beautiful and ready for the rest of the community as well as our clients and staff at Lafayette House,” said Qwyntnn Brown, Store Manager, Second Chances.

The retail portion of the building is now separated from where donations are brought in and dropped off.

Brown did all the artwork inside the building herself.