JOPLIN, Mo. — Some local kiddos used a bit of science knowledge, today, to create food items.

The “Creative Learning Alliance” in Joplin provided a hands-on “STEM” learning experience, using edible materials.

Kids made homemade butter by shaking cream and salt together in a jar.

Other activities included learning how taste buds work when tasting sour, salty and sweet foods like limes, chips, and candy.

They also learned some chemistry by making pink lemonade “spheres”.

These spheres were liquid, but a unique calcium bond with water gave them that jello-like texture.

“The concepts become real when you do, the learning is in the doing. And so, we want the kids to be hands-on and to take those experiences home with them so that they never leave their minds,” said Neely Myers, Project Coordinator, Creative Learning Alliance.

The next event for the “Creative Learning Alliance” will be a Breakfast with Santa event.

It will take place on December 3rd, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the morning, at the “Joplin Museum Complex”.