JOPLIN, Mo. — Two Missouri Southern State University students have been honored with scholarships named after the fallen Corporal Benjamin Cooper and Officer Jake Reed.

The scholarships were awarded to Luke Brumit, a sophomore Criminal Justice major from Alba, Missouri, and Solomona Fetuao, a junior Criminal Justice major from Pago Pago, American Samoa (pictured below).

Luke Brumit Solomona Fetuao

The one-year scholarships were awarded based on academic standing by a selection committee from the university’s Criminal Justice Department. Funding for the scholarships comes from Ashley HomeStore.

“We wanted to honor Corporal Cooper and Officer Reed and, at the same time, help deserving students as they pursue a lifetime of public service,” says Jeff Magner, vice president of marketing for Ashley HomeStore in Missouri.

Bob Reed, Jake’s father, and Bayley Reed, Jake’s wife, issued the following statement upon learning of the scholarships: