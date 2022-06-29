JOPLIN, Mo. — An area golf course has 100 reasons to celebrate.

Schifferdecker Golf Course in Joplin was opened to the public exactly 100 years ago today (6-29).

When it first opened, the course was only nine holes and had sand instead of grass greens.

But if it wasn’t for the public who lead the drive, so to speak, in getting the project funded and off the ground, community historian Brad Belk says it might have remained parkland. He says it’s a public course in every sense of the word.

“Hey, how about that huge parkland you got out there, and they went to the Parks Board and they said well that’s great and the City, we don’t have money, you know that’s going to cost to create it and pay for the maintenance, etc, and operations, and they said what if we do this,” said Belk.

“I would say that anything that could be in existence for a hundred years is a good accomplishment and the fact that the golf course has done it through some high times and low times and still continuing to grow today and improving and getting better, and it’s a great feat and we’re definitely looking forward to the next 100 years,” said Daryn Buholt, Golf Course Head Pro.

Less than two years after it opened to the public back in 1922, the course was expanded to its current 18 holes.

When the original pro shop burned to the ground, Belk says it was donations from the public that paid for the second one that still stands today.