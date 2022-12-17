JOPLIN, Mo. — Despite his busy schedule, Santa flew into Joplin all the way from the North Pole today.

He was spotted at the “Front Page Store” today taking photos with kiddos and shoppers.

His elves were on hand to assist while kiddos wrote their Christmas wish lists to take back to the North Pole.

There were even two food trucks in the parking lot to add to the festive fun.

The “Front Page Store” invites Santa every year to help bring in the shoppers and support local small businesses.

“It’s harder and harder for the local people to compete with the big chains. It always has been, but people around here are supportive and I’m not complaining, I just want to see them support other businesses too. So, I’m very thankful, for everybody,” said Jon Page, Owner, Front Page Store.

There are still plenty of deals at the “Front Page” if you’re still on the lookout for Christmas gifts.