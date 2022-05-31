JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation is seeking public input about a project for improvements along Missouri Route 66 (7th Street) between Jasper County Route P (Schifferdecker Avenue) and Loop 49 (Range Line Road) in Joplin.

The input that MoDOT is seeking will be presented during an online public meeting beginning June 12.

The meeting will be available for two weeks beginning Sunday, June 12, until Sunday, June 26, and can be accessed, HERE.

Public input can be made by accessing a comment form at the link above.

MoDOT is currently in the early stages of developing this project and is looking for the public’s input about the most pressing needs in the corridor including:

Pavement improvements

Safety and traffic flow improvements

Sidewalk improvements

Work is tentatively scheduled for 2024 and 2025 at an estimated cost of $27.6 million.

Those unable to access the online meeting are encouraged to contact MoDOT’s Southwest District Office at (417) 895-7600 and accommodations will be made to share the information and gather feedback.