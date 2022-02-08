JOPLIN, Mo. — The American Mother Road runs right through three of the Four States, and now it’s easier to know exactly which ones and where.

To get from Joplin to Galena, you take West 7th Street. But if you want to travel the original path of Route 66, you turn on to Old Route 66.

But on that road, there was never any way to know when the Sunflower State ends and the Show-Me State starts, and vice versa.

Well, not anymore.

“Believe it or not, on this historic stretch of road, there’s never been a state boundary marker. This takes care of that,” said KSN’s Stuart Price, Reporting.

Some time ago, the City of Galena replaced a thin stretch of the roadway with bricks. On Tuesday, the Joplin Special Road District did the rest.

“Broomed it off and blowed it off, got rid of all the debris, took some yellow marking paint that we use for striping lines and put glass beads on that, and then put Route 66 signs down and melted them into the highway,” said Randy Cossey, Superintendent, Joplin Special Road District.

The glass beads will help reflect light and make it easier for travelers to see it in the evening and at night.

“If you go down 7th Street, the Missouri sign is there and the Kansas sign is there, but there’s no photo op here for people crossing the border on Route 66, so it’s very important for us to have this. Hope it’s a good photo op for travelers coming through Route 66 and it’s a good connection between the City of Joplin and Galena,” said Patrick Tuttle, Joplin Convention & Visitors Bureau

This, so to speak “Yellow Brick Road” runs right in front of Hogs and Hotrods State Line Saloon, which is owned by Lisa Kilby. She gets visitors from all over the world stopping in. She says the visual upgrade will be a big hit for those traveling the Mother Road.

“Customers actually go out there and I’ll take their camera and they will stand like this, you know, and take a picture right in the middle of The Yellow Brick Road so yeah, we get a lot of travelers from Route 66 and they love that,” said Kilby.