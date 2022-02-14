JOPLIN, Mo. — The Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States is celebrating a birthday.

This year marks the 24th anniversary of the opening of the House That Love Built in Joplin.

It’s staffed 24-hours a day and 7-days a week with volunteers — and is 100% privately funded. It’s the only one of its kind in the US that can make those claims.

Even so, Executive Director Annette Thurston says more volunteers are needed to keep that distinction going into next year’s 25th anniversary.

“We’re still looking to recruit volunteers who will give of their time, give of their talent, and help us provide that care, provide that comfort that families expect and we want to give them when they enter the door here at 34th and Jackson or they walk down the hall at the Ronald McDonald Family Room,” said Thurston.

As part of the 24-7 Support Program, Thurston says many of the volunteers’ businesses that have been with the house since it began are being honored.

For more information on how to volunteer, or financially support the house, check out this link here.