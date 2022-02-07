JOPLIN, Mo. — Tens of millions of dollars in road projects and capital improvements are happening in Joplin in 2022.

It’s everything from massive road reconfiguration… To a safer and more secure parking downtown.

“The entire sidewalk is dug up.”

Just one of the signs of future construction at the city parking structure at 6th and Virginia. Fixing it can’t happen too soon for driver Haven McDaniel.

“It’s been torn up forever. It’s been a long time.”

It’s Just one IN a long list of capital improvements projects the city of Joplin is working on.

We have sanitary sewer, large sanitary sewer projects going on and stormwater as well. And a couple of trails,” said Joplin Assistant Public Works Director, Dan Johnson.

But road construction tops the list, including the widening of 32nd Street from Schifferdecker to Central City, an $8 million effort. That’s also the price tag on the Connecticut Widening from 32nd to I 44.

“It will it will match now right now it’s two lanes and it’s going to five so it will match south of the interstate. will match north of the interstate.”

Zora and Duquesne will get a roundabout valued at $2.7 million. 15th and Range Line will be reconfigured as a city street heading east.

“Always keep in mind that closure on Rangeline has far reaching impacts on the traffic in Joplin. And we have to keep that we have to be aware of that,” added Johnson.

The city is also planning to spend more than a million and a half dollars on new trails at St. John’s

Boulevard and 32nd Street, as well as the Grand Falls area.

And both of those trails were progressing forward. We’re going at a slower pace to we have lots of stakeholders involved. A lot of property around that’s that is affected.

The list doesn’t stop there. The full list of planned 2022 improvements can be found here.