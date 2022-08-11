JOPLIN, Mo. — A local nonprofit is making life a little easier for folks at Joplin’s Ronald McDonald House. Soroptimist International of Joplin presented a grant for more than $2,700 Thursday. The money will pay for two new state-of-the-art breast pumps.

House officials say the pumps they have have never been replaced since they opened. They applied for the grant through Soroptimist International, whose Joplin president says this donation is a prime example of honoring their overall mission.

“Our main focus is to help women and girls to have the potential to be the best that they can — through education and through things like this. We want women to be successful and children to be successful and this just follows with our mission,” said Cathy Brown, President, Soroptimist International of Joplin.

Soroptimist International of Joplin holds multiple fundraisers throughout the year to raise money and provide grants for community-based organizations.