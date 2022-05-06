Colonel Paul Walker, a Missouri Republican with no political history, is running for U.S. Congress

JOPLIN, Mo. — One of the six Republican candidates for Missouri’s 7th Congressional District seat was in Joplin tonight.

Retired Army Colonel, Paul Walker was the keynote speaker at the monthly meeting of the “Southwest Missouri Conservative Network,” which met tonight at Granny Shaffer’s restaurant on North Rangeline Road.

The Vietnam veteran and Purple Heart recipient, talked about his 30-years in the military, as well as his time as a stock broker and a real estate broker; all of which prepared him for a run at politics, said Col. Walker.

“I feel like I have experience, I’ve done a great deal of things, a great variety of things. Plus, I have education; military education and civilian education. And then I have a strong belief in God, and you put all that together and you’ve got ‘wisdom,’ and so I bring wisdom to the race, and hopefully wisdom to the Congress,” said Col. Paul D. Walker, (R-MO) 7th District Candidate.

This is the first political run for Col. Walker.

Billy Long currently represents the 7th Congressional District, but is running for U.S. Senate.