Former Joplin restaurant has much of their interior décor and operation equipment up for auction

JOPLIN, Mo. — Now that Joplin’s iconic “southern-style BBQ” restaurant, Red Hot & Blue has officially closed their doors, the items that decorated the popular Rangeline eatery can now be yours.

The owners of Red Hot & Blue, which closed on September 28th, announced on their Facebook page today (9/29) that they have had a lot of requests to purchase memorabilia and décor that filled the Joplin restaurant.

The Facebook post stated, “We’ve had a lot of requests about purchasing both memorabilia and equipment items from our restaurant.”

Now, many of those items which could be seen for many years inside Red Hot & Blue, are up for auction.

The Facebook Post went on to say, “Here is a link for the online auction. Just click the link below and it will go direct to the Red Hot & Blue bid page. Happy Bidding!”

You’ll find the link to that online auction, HERE.

Interested in what new restaurant will take the place of the Red Hot & Blue location in Joplin?

You’ll find the answer, HERE.