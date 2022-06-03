JOPLIN, MO. — Authorities in Cherokee County began a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that ended in Jasper County near the chat piles on North Schifferdecker.

Joplin Police assisted in the chase and officers found the stolen vehicle, abandoned in J&D Offroad Park. Officials have launched a drone to try and locate the suspect.

| STORY UPDATE: New information on this developing story HERE







Digital News Reporter, Dustin Lattimer, was live from the scene on Facebook. His video can be found here.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.