Meeting will feature a question and answer session from the public

JOPLIN, Mo. — A public meeting is set for tomorrow to discuss the nomination process to make East Town Joplin a officially historic place.

The City of Joplin and the Joplin Historic Preservation Commission will hold a neighborhood public meeting at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 21 to discuss the East Town District National Register Nomination.

The meeting is being held at Bookhouse Cinema, located at 715 East Broadway Avenue.

Rory Krupp, a consultant with Owen & Eastlake Ltd., Columbus, Ohio, will give a brief presentation focusing on the findings, research and the report for the National Register nomination.

Following the presentation, there will be a question and answer session.

For questions, please contact Tom Walters with the Planning and Community Development Department at (417) 624-0820, ext. 1539.