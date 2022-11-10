The public comment period for the Transportation Improvement Program amendment begins on Friday, November 11th

Cars drive southbound on Range Line Road in Joplin, Missouri.

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Area Transportation Study Organization (JATSO) is seeking a 7-day public comment period for an amendment to the 2022-2025 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP).

The TIP contains transportation and transit projects in the Joplin Metropolitan Area that are partially funded by federal transportation programs over the next four year period.

The proposed TIP amendment adds two new projects from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). You can view the proposed amendments, HERE.

The public comment period for this amendment begins Friday, November 11th at 8:00 a.m. and concludes at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, November 18th.

Comments on the amendments can be submitted to Joplin’s Director of Planning, Development and Neighborhood Services, Troy Bolander. You can reach him by phone at (417) 624-0820 ext. 1510, or by email: tbolande@joplinmo.org.