JOPLIN, Mo. — Work is progressing on a major street project in Joplin.

The widening of 32nd Street in Joplin between Schifferdecker and Westberry Square continues.

Dan Johnson, assistant public works director says he had hoped for the project to be further along than what it is now but says utility relocation efforts have taken longer than expected.

“And we expect the first part of the project, what we call phase one, point one, to be surrendered to be complete in September,” said Johnson.









He is hoping the entire project from Schifferdecker to Wildwood Ranch will be complete by the spring of 2024.