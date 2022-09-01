JOPLIN, Mo. — You’re never too young to start thinking about what you want to do for a living. That’s the goal of a program starting soon at an area youth organization. The program is called, “Career Start” — and it’s being offered to students this fall at the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri. It’s for club members in grades 8 through 12.

Club CEO Rhonda Gorham says the program helps in every phase of the job search.

“To learn how to write resumes and how to do interviews, then it takes a little turn and we kind of show them all kinds of things like how to be an entrepreneur,” said Rhonda Gorham, C.E.O., Joplin Boys & Girls Club.

Don’t know for sure what you want to do after high school? No problem. The program helps participants figure that out too.

“The program is about eight weeks for the entrepreneur part, and then there’s eight weeks for like a research um to kind of define to find out what you like, how much they pay,” said Gorham.

Gorham says the program wouldn’t be what it is without the help of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.

“We got a grant through the Missouri After School Network and partnered with the Chamber and they help us bring in speakers. We try and find those young speakers that 20 something that’s started their own business and it’s been a great program for our kids,” added Gorham.

Carly Garrison participated in the summer session of the program and it opened her eyes to options she had never thought of.

“I think I want to go into something with businesses and entrepreneurship,” said Garrison.