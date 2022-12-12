JOPLIN, Mo. — Some Joplin voters will have a new polling place when they cast their next ballot, but they won’t have to go too far.

The 4th precinct will remain at Missouri Southern, just not inside the criminal justice building.

Instead, it’ll be inside the “FEMA” shelter which sits to the East of the criminal justice building.

The university requested the change.

“The facility is a FEMA building. So on the inside, it’s like a huge basketball court. So we’re going to, we’re going to have a lot of room for people to go in there and vote. At the other location, the Criminal Justice Center, it was a little bit compact, a little bit smaller than we would have liked for it to have been but the new location is going to be awesome,” said Charlie Davis, Jasper Co. Clerk.

The county election office is sending notification letters to all voters in the precinct.

The April election will be the first ballot affected by the change.