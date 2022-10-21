JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin School District was the recipient of a $10,000 donation in grant funds from Pilot Travel Centers this week.

The donation will go towards technology improvements across the district said Joplin Schools Director of Technology, Eric Pitcher. That includes better digital storage capabilities.

“This will help us replace the current Networked Attached Storage (NAS) at Joplin High School,”

said Pitcher, allowing the district to purchase “a newer system with more volume, drive bay space and upgraded hardware to increase storage capacity for the foreseeable future.”

The school district said in their release that ~220 students utilize the NAS for classes involving video and audio production, and even yearbook design. NAS is also used to archive historical athletic film.

Pitcher added that some funds will also be set aside for the district’s new esports teams.

“Esports has the potential to reach a different student population that would not otherwise be interested in afterschool activities,” said Pitcher. “Studies have shown students who participate in afterschool programs improve attendance and grades.”