We have a list of five smartphone apps that are recommended to keep Halloween safe for everyone

JOPLIN, Mo. — For many, especially those who love their sweets, Halloween is one of the most anticipated holidays of the year. Children and families prepare, sometimes weeks in advance, to dress up in costume, celebrate with their friends, and collect treats. But for parents, safety is always a first priority.

“Over the years, Halloween has expanded from a single evening in the neighborhood into multiple events and locations. In addition to trick-or-treating, children may also attend a school party and different celebrations with friends that last beyond a single day. Parents want to make sure their kids are safe at every activity regardless of if they are in their neighborhood or further away from home,” said Joe Cabrera, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in Missouri and Kansas.

Smartphones now have a variety of helpful safety features, like a built-in flashlight, easy access to emergency numbers, and as always, contact lists for important numbers and real-time location sharing. Older children and adults can easily have these in their pocket or purse in case it’s needed. In addition to the safety value a smartphone provides, there are tech tips and communication tactics you may not know about, that will keep trick-or-treaters safe on Halloween.

Research A Trick-Or-Treat Plan: Families can use the Nextdoor app to find the best places to trick-or-treat and check neighborhood rules. The app’s Halloween Treat Map allows neighbors to mark their homes if they plan to pass out candy or display decorations.

Set Ground Rules And Expectations Ahead Of Time: Families can use mobile navigation tools prior to trick-or-treating, such as Google Maps, to establish boundaries and create routes to follow.

Play It Safe: Most smartphones come with the capability of sending an SOS message quickly, whether it’s calling for help, alerting contacts of the user’s location or recording video. Enter In Case of Emergency (ICE) numbers and neighbors’ or grandparents’ numbers on speed dial. You may want to consider downloading Glympse for the evening; an app that allows families and friends to share real-time locations.

Capture The Moments: Don’t forget to take pictures of your kids in their costumes. It’s a great way to preserve the moment and post to social media channels but also a good idea to have a reference of the costume your child is wearing in case they get lost.

Use Location Tracking Devices: If kids don’t have phones, Safewise offers a list of the best location tracking devices, such wearable clip-ons and Apple AirTags. Families can also consider using smartwatches, such as Apple Watch, to provide reliable communication between families that give children independence when trick-or-treating while parents can feel peace of mind. Additionally, Life360 is one of the most popular apps to track children, and parents can come together to track a group of friends as well.