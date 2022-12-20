JOPLIN, Mo. — Don’t forget about keeping your pets safe in these conditions. Despite the fur that covers them, they can still fall victim to the elements. We talk about this every year.

Pet owners need to do their best to keep their animals inside.

If they have to go out, make sure it’s not for long. If they have to be out, make sure they have shelter.

“Dogs, even cats, setting up some sort of an enclosure packed with straw, making sure there is fresh water available at all times and uh if you can do heat lamps, heating pads, anything you can to keep that animal warm outside is going to be crucial this time of year,” said Tianna Fisher, Joplin Humane Society.

If you don’t have access to straw or hay, Tianna Fisher says the Humane Society has you covered. Just stop by.