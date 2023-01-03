JOPLIN, Mo. — Today marked the official first day of operations for a new permanent homeless shelter in Joplin.

It’s the “Joplin First Church of the Nazarene.”

Two days a week, it’s offering shelter, food, showers, and even clothing.

Officials are also helping to set up job interviews for those in need.

In fact, pastor Shana McGarrah tells us they’ll help folks with transportation for job interviews, and will aid in the process of getting them proper identification.

This all began on December 22nd, when the church temporarily opened as a warming shelter.

“God just continued to give me a burden for the people. I mean, that’s why we’re called, we’re called to be kind, we’re called to love on our neighbors and so, that’s just kind of my deal. And so, I knew right away that we would open up permanently,” said Shana McGarrah, Pastor Of Joplin First Church Of The Nazarene.

Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Officials are also accepting donated items.