The COVID-19 pandemic has truly changed the way we think about the nature of work, and in particular, where we live versus where we’re employed. Pre-pandemic, telecommuting or work-from-home situations existed, but they weren’t the norm. Nearly 6 in 10 Americans rarely or never telecommuted pre-pandemic. Months later, just over half of workers who could were telecommuting. Although vaccines were on the horizon—and with that, an imminent return to office life—many still preferred this new way of working.

Employees discovered that working from home certainly had an upside. No more long, stressful commute. They were more productive. Having more flexibility with time allowed them to better manage a household. For those who live in expensive real estate markets, the pandemic has provided an opportunity to make the leap to a more affordable city without sacrificing a big-city paycheck.

While many employers want to bring workers back to the office in some capacity, the work-from-home trend is likely here to stay. With it, smaller cities may continue to boom, as people leave larger cities for a different lifestyle. So, where in your state are people coming to settle and enjoy this new work-from-anywhere style of living? To find out, Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people are finding new jobs in Joplin, MO using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows. Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job in Joplin, MO in the first quarter of 2021.

#20. Stockton, CA

– Started a new job in Joplin from Stockton in Q1 2021: 27

— #302 (tie) most common destination from Stockton

– Started a new job in Stockton from Joplin in Q1 2021: 0

— 0.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 27 to Joplin

#19. Birmingham-Hoover, AL

– Started a new job in Joplin from Birmingham in Q1 2021: 32

— #358 (tie) most common destination from Birmingham

– Started a new job in Birmingham from Joplin in Q1 2021: 0

— 0.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 32 to Joplin

#18. Jefferson City, MO

– Started a new job in Joplin from Jefferson City in Q1 2021: 36

— #6 most common destination from Jefferson City

– Started a new job in Jefferson City from Joplin in Q1 2021: 25

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 11 to Joplin

#17. Columbia, MO

– Started a new job in Joplin from Columbia in Q1 2021: 36

— #7 most common destination from Columbia

– Started a new job in Columbia from Joplin in Q1 2021: 33

— 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 3 to Joplin

#16. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

– Started a new job in Joplin from Chicago in Q1 2021: 36

— #222 (tie) most common destination from Chicago

– Started a new job in Chicago from Joplin in Q1 2021: 9

— 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 27 to Joplin

#15. Non-metropolitan area(s), TN

– Started a new job in Joplin from Non in Q1 2021: 39

— #172 most common destination from Non

– Started a new job in Non from Joplin in Q1 2021: 3

— 0.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 36 to Joplin

#14. Raleigh-Cary, NC

– Started a new job in Joplin from Raleigh in Q1 2021: 44

— #210 (tie) most common destination from Raleigh

– Started a new job in Raleigh from Joplin in Q1 2021: 3

— 0.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 41 to Joplin

#13. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI

– Started a new job in Joplin from Detroit in Q1 2021: 47

— #316 most common destination from Detroit

– Started a new job in Detroit from Joplin in Q1 2021: 1

— 0.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 46 to Joplin

#12. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

– Started a new job in Joplin from Atlanta in Q1 2021: 54

— #269 most common destination from Atlanta

– Started a new job in Atlanta from Joplin in Q1 2021: 7

— 0.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 47 to Joplin

#11. Non-metropolitan area(s), AZ

– Started a new job in Joplin from Non in Q1 2021: 59

— #323 (tie) most common destination from Non

– Started a new job in Non from Joplin in Q1 2021: 0

— 0.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 59 to Joplin

#10. Lafayette, LA

– Started a new job in Joplin from Lafayette in Q1 2021: 60

— #92 most common destination from Lafayette

– Started a new job in Lafayette from Joplin in Q1 2021: 2

— 0.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 58 to Joplin

#9. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Started a new job in Joplin from Dallas in Q1 2021: 60

— #192 most common destination from Dallas

– Started a new job in Dallas from Joplin in Q1 2021: 23

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 37 to Joplin

#8. Non-metropolitan area(s), OK

– Started a new job in Joplin from Non in Q1 2021: 92

— #9 most common destination from Non

– Started a new job in Non from Joplin in Q1 2021: 94

— 3.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 2 to Non

#7. Tulsa, OK

– Started a new job in Joplin from Tulsa in Q1 2021: 100

— #33 most common destination from Tulsa

– Started a new job in Tulsa from Joplin in Q1 2021: 17

— 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 83 to Joplin

#6. Laredo, TX

– Started a new job in Joplin from Laredo in Q1 2021: 131

— #270 (tie) most common destination from Laredo

– Started a new job in Laredo from Joplin in Q1 2021: 0

— 0.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 131 to Joplin

#5. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX

– Started a new job in Joplin from Brownsville in Q1 2021: 146

— #163 (tie) most common destination from Brownsville

– Started a new job in Brownsville from Joplin in Q1 2021: 1

— 0.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 145 to Joplin

#4. Jacksonville, FL

– Started a new job in Joplin from Jacksonville in Q1 2021: 205

— #388 most common destination from Jacksonville

– Started a new job in Jacksonville from Joplin in Q1 2021: 0

— 0.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 205 to Joplin

#3. St. Louis, MO-IL

– Started a new job in Joplin from St. Louis in Q1 2021: 270

— #12 most common destination from St. Louis

– Started a new job in St. Louis from Joplin in Q1 2021: 306

— 10.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 36 to St. Louis

#2. Springfield, MO

– Started a new job in Joplin from Springfield in Q1 2021: 415

— #4 most common destination from Springfield

– Started a new job in Springfield from Joplin in Q1 2021: 433

— 14.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 18 to Springfield

#1. Non-metropolitan area(s), MO

– Started a new job in Joplin from Non in Q1 2021: 443

— #7 most common destination from Non

– Started a new job in Non from Joplin in Q1 2021: 476

— 15.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 33 to Non