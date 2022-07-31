JOPLIN, Mo. — Reproductive rights were the topic of a conversational picnic Sunday night in Joplin’s Landreth Park.



It was organized by the members of online media network Julie Joplin Media.



Discussion focused in on abortion rights and access.



Planned Parenthood representatives were also present to educate attendees about area abortion resources.

Jamie Lindsey, Julie Joplin Media Editor-In-Chief, says, “Planned Parenthood is a huge resource that people can turn to in these areas and in these times of need so being able to have a representative from Planned Parenthood here is really awesome and we are always thankful that they provide resources and shirts and education for us.”



On Tuesday Kansas residents will vote on whether or not there is a constitutional right to abortion and legislative power to regulate abortion.