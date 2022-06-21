JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s East Town District is going through the process of getting on the National Register. We’ve been following the process for months.

Tonight, city leaders and members of the Joplin Historic Preservation Committee held a public meeting at Bookhouse Cinema to discuss the East Town District, which was established in 1871.

To be considered a historic neighborhood, the homes have to be 50 years old and have a sense of historic integrity.

“I wanted to highlight the perseverance of the African American community. It hasn’t always been easy to live here, especially at the turn of the century when there were expulsions and lynchings throughout Southeastern Missouri. And the sense of resilience and perseverance I discovered while researching, it was stunning,” said Rory Krupp, Historic Preservation Consultant.

The next step in the nomination process is consideration at a board meeting in Jefferson City on July 15th.

Final approval will come from the National Park Service. If approved, residents in the neighborhood would get a tax credit for renovations.