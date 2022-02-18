JOPLIN, Mo. — If you’ve ever wanted to throw paint at someone, a new business in Joplin has it covered –literally.

Color Me Rad held their grand opening and ribbon cutting today at their location in south Joplin.

The idea is to go into a room with friends and family and just go to town throwing paint at each other or on the tarp covered walls. They’ll provide some PPE so that your clothes don’t get covered as well.

Co-owner Christine Baird says the concept first came about in 2019, but COVID delayed all their plans. But now she says it’s time to get messy.

“At home you can’t go throw paint at your parent, or your husband, or your spouse. So we thought it would be a great idea to turn it into birthday parties, bachelorette parties, and for adults and it’s team building. It’s getting to know each other and allow you to be messy. But still not truly be messy because we’ve got PPE to cover you for it,” said Baird.

Baird says it took them a little over nine months to get the facility ready to go.