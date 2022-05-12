JOPLIN, Mo. — Ozark Center and Freeman Health System leaders broke ground Thursday morning for the first of three new Turnaround Ranch cottages.

Turnaround Ranch serves as transitional housing that provides a “trauma-sensitive environment” to area teenagers in need. However, The facility which provides 24-hour care of youths on 20 acres west of Joplin, includes six cottages, a school, and gym.

The South Cottage which houses and serves girls will be the first to replaced. The cottage focuses on treatment through dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), “a form of psychological counseling that treats behavioral problems within a setting of acceptance and compassion.”

“Over the next three years, we plan to raze and rebuild one cottage per year,” said Paula F. Baker, Freeman President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Today, we are breaking ground on the first of the new cottages. We hope to match our staff’s extraordinary compassion, commitment and enthusiasm with an equally impressive physical environment that emphasizes principles such as safety, trustworthiness, choice, collaboration and empowerment.”