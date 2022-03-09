JOPLIN, Mo. — While Joplin Police come to terms with the impact of the deadly shooting, other agencies are pitching in to keep Joplin safe.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Webb City Police, and the Missouri Highway Patrol have covered patrol shifts for Joplin Officers. They’re hoping to help take some of the pressure off as JPD deals with officers trying to heal, an investigation, and the funeral to come.

“Our guys are familiar with the Joplin area so it, that helps in regards to responding to calls. You know it’s a time when we just want to do what we can to help out. The community obviously wants to do whatever to help out and we’re greatly appreciative of the community’s efforts to rally around our brothers right now,” said Jasper Co. Randee Kaiser.

Outside agencies starting covering patrol last night and say they will continue to help out as long as they’re needed.