JOPLIN, Mo. — Part of the focus today at “Freeman Health System” involved a staged pediatric active shooter drill.

On the scene, dozens of gunshot victims and ambulances rushed those injured children to the hospital.

“We have to be able to respond to these types of events,” said Jeff Thompson, FHS Chief Clinical Ofc.

Staging and evaluating that response is the goal of “Operation Playground”, a scenario where shots are fired at a youth basketball tournament.

Trauma teams worked with medical students to evaluate each patient to see who needed attention first and how to treat all the injuries.

“We have to have the staffing to take care of the patients. We also need to take care of the family so we used our resources from the Ozark Center. Also, you have security, everything in an emergency that you need to maintain control,” said Thompson.

Even testing the administration staff to ensure all needs are covered in a crisis.

“Any exercise where you have a mass casualty or event you want to clear the hospital out of other patients that could go ahead and leave therefore freeing up the resources, nurses beds, all types of caregivers that can take care of those patients,” said Thompson.

This active shooter exercise is just the latest in a series of drill testing the Freeman staff.

“We’ve been through several drills and between COVID, tornado a lot of issues. We’ve certainly had some real-life disasters. But these are always good because they make you think about the scenario you haven’t experienced before it happens. haven’t experienced yet before it happens,” said Thompson.

The drills are part of the regular routine for Freeman employees but are also helping to introduce crisis response to students from KCU Joplin and others training to be nurses.

Preparing for the worst, hoping it’s never put to the test.