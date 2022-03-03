JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin residents had the chance to take a look at new zoning changes the City wants to implement.

A public Open House was held this afternoon to give people a chance to look at the changes.

This would be the first time in 18 years the City has made this type of changes to the zoning code. These changes are a culmination of the comprehensive plan developed after the May 2011 Tornado.

“There’s been a number of new directions that planning and zoning have gone in the last two decades that are reflected in here. It’s also reflective of some of the goals and objectives the Council laid out and the City Manager’s action plans. As well as the citizens that they voiced in that as well,” said Keegan Stanton, Joplin Planning and Development Dept.

The City plans to hold more of these meetings to gain input from the public over the next month.

City Council will have a first reading on April 4th.