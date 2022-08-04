Joplin Fire Department and Animal Control boat across Shoal Creek to rescue dog that had fallen from Mother Nature’s Crack

JOPLIN, Mo. — A dog has been rescued after falling off the cliffs at Wildcat Glades Conservation Area.

The Joplin Fire Department assisted the City of Joplin Animal Control in a rescue mission to secure a dog that had fallen from the top of the cliffs at the Wildcat Glades Conservation area along Shoal Creek. The area is right off of Bluff Trail and is commonly referred to as “Mother Nature’s Crack.”

Personnel were able to boat across Shoal Creek and remove the dog from the crevice he landed in. They say the dog appeared to have been there for multiple days, suffering from injury and dehydration.

The dog is expected to recover and is receiving treatment for its injuries.