JOPLIN, Mo. — A partnership is hoping to encourage more reading among local students.

One Joplin is hosting a children’s literacy drive to collect books and other supplies.

Nearly a dozen partners are working on the project, aiming to give local students more chances to read and create art projects. They’re also asking for supplies like crayons, markers, water colors, and stickers — which will be distributed by the group, “Parents As Teachers.”

“It takes a lot of resources to do that. The items on the list are not necessarily expensive but when you go through hundreds upon hundreds of them – it adds up,” said Nikki Brown, One Joplin.

You can drop off donations through the end of the month.

Donation sites in Joplin include City Hall, the Chamber of Commerce, the library, and the Joplin Schools Administration Center.