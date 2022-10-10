JOPLIN, Mo. — The future of the building that once housed the Joplin Public Library, once again, up in the air.

That’s because it’s up for sale again, and city officials are currently taking bids.

They’re not only asking for the highest bidder, but also want to know how the building would be used and its potential economic impact.

“We don’t want it to be just anything. We want it to fit into our downtown district of course, support existing retail shops and of course with the neighborhoods surrounding downtown. So it’s an important location and we just want to make sure to take special care in putting the right type of program here,” said Tony Robyn, Joplin Asst. City Manager.

The city library moved out of the building in 2017. Since then, it has served as a county courtroom and storage.

More recent plans to use it for higher education, or as a hub for several agencies, were scrapped months ago.