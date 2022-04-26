JOPLIN, Mo. — An area restaurant is making it easy to enjoy a meal and support local law enforcement at the same time.

Old Chicago Pizza and Tap Room will be donating 20% of sales from now through Thursday night to benefit the families of three Joplin officers shot in the line of duty back in March.

Officer Jake Reed and Corporal Ben Cooper died in the incident, while Officer Rick Hirshey continues to recover. Plus, there are more ways you can help the fundraising effort to support the officers’ families.

“In addition to that, we’ll be holding a raffle where we’re giving away some phenomenal prizes that are both man-friendly and woman-friendly, we’ll be selling Jell-O shots tonight and in addition to that we can take donations on site as well,” said Mary Bilek, V.P. Operations, TAPS Management Inc.

Old Chicago is located next to the La Quinta Hotel on South Rangeline in Joplin.