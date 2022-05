JOPLIN, Mo. — An area restaurant makes a donation to the Joplin Fraternal Order of Police in honor of Joplin’s two fallen police officers — and the one who is still recovering.

Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom raised a little more than $8,200 last month during a three-day fundraiser.

The money came from straight donations from customers, other local businesses, and 20% of sales from April 26th through the 28th.