JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin police officer is back to work after a lengthy recovery.

The Joplin Police Department confirmed in a release Monday morning that Officer Rick Hirshey has been cleared to return to work on light duty status and is back in the department.

Light duty, as defined by the department, is for officers “not cleared for full enforcement duties” but are able to help with other administrative work.

JPD Chief Sloan Rowland welcomes back Officer Rick Hirshey on June 20th, 2022 – Courtesy: JPD

This comes after eight days spent in the hospital and 96 days in recovery after suffering a gunshot wound to the face in the March 8th shooting that claimed the lives of two other officers – Cpl. Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed. That shooter was later shot and killed by the department’s Captain William Davis after a brief pursuit.

Officer Hirshey will resume full duties in the near future, JPD added.

We will have words from Officer Hirshey later today – stay tuned for further developments.