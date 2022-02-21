JOPLIN, Mo. — The single largest annual event on the campus of an area college will soon be underway.

The 76th Annual Ozark Christian College Preaching and Teaching Convention begins later tonight and runs through Wednesday.

The event is expected to draw hundreds of visitors to campus — with most of them being Ozark Alumni.

“We’re excited to host people really from over ten-fifteen states who will come in, around 12-hundred people. And they’ll come in and over the next three days. We’ll be studying the life of David, the theme is “After God’s Own Heart” and we’re excited about that opportunity they’ll have to come together to do that,” said Jim Dalrymple, O.C.C. Exec. V.P. of Advancement.

The event, which will include events in both the multipurpose building as well as the chapel, will feature seven different guest speakers, some of which are also OCC Grads.