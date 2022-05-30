JOPLIN, Mo. — Residents of one Joplin neighborhood spent the afternoon together on Memorial Day.

All part of the 2nd annual “Summer Sizzle” block party for the North Heights Neighborhood. It was held at Neighborhood Life House, the nonprofit in the 500-block of N. Wall Avenue.

A fun afternoon packed with food, live music and activities and games for the kids.

“It’s to build a stronger sense of community in itself and getting to know each other. With that we can help each other out. Instead of just seeing a broken sidewalk, maybe we can get together and fix that sidewalk. And we can do more for ourselves as a neighborhood and not have to rely so much on city and local government, because they have a lot on their plate and we want to do our part to better our lives,” said Ed Wilson, Organizer.

The next big event for North Heights — the annual Porchfest Music Festival on October 1st.