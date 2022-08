JOPLIN, Mo. — Most Joplin parents don’t have to worry about paying tuition but that’s in focus this week for school leaders. The Joplin School Board has approved a tuition rate of $9,300 a year. That’s up about $100 from last year, based on factors like the cost of teacher salaries, library services, and meals.

Students living in Joplin don’t pay tuition. The rate would apply when a non-resident is approved to attend a Joplin school.