JOPLIN, Mo. — A car crash in Joplin Monday morning resulted in a rollover.

The accident happened at the intersection of 4th St. and Moffet Ave. just after 10 AM. The white sedan was eastbound on 4th when it was hit by a truck northbound along Moffet.

Both vehicles were occupied by a single person and both parties reported no injuries.

JPD said the crash remains under investigation.