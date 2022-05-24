JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin business that houses several cats is shaken up after finding bullet holes through a window. The owner of Nine Lives Cat Lounge and Adoption Center on 7th Street opened up shop this morning, only to find glass scattered throughout the facility.

It appears someone shot bb’s at the window where the cats are kept. Five other windows at the building were unharmed. Anyone who knows anything is asked to come forward.

“It could have possibly shattered the window and let our cats out, so this next step would be obviously to get better windows or some type of guard to help prevent an incident if that glass was to break,” said Tiffany Buck, Nine Lives Cat Lounge Owner.

Joplin Police tell us no other businesses have reported a similar incident.