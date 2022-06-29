JOPLIN, Mo. — Water safety was the topic this morning during a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Joplin.

It took place at Wildcat Park alongside Shoal Creek and celebrated the new Show-Me Water Safety kiosk that’s been constructed for the area. It provides information on water safety measures that kids and families can take in order to prevent injuries or death around water.

A number of sponsors stepped up to make this project happen, including KSN and KODE, Missouri American Water Company, and the Joplin Family YMCA.

“Well, we’ve got another event coming on July 13th, same type of event, where we hand out free life jackets. There’s a registration for that. And then we’ll be also out here on the Water Festival handing out life jackets and distributing the message again about water safety and drowning prevention,” said Cookie Estrada, Joplin Family YMCA.

By the way, this year’s Shoal Creek Water Festival will be on Saturday, August 13th.