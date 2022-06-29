JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Schools has announced their pick for principal of South Middle School.

Selected for the position was Jacob Williams, former assistant principal of Joplin High School since 2019.

“I am humbled by this opportunity to serve the students, faculty, and staff at South Middle School,” said Williams. “I look forward to being part of an already hard-working and successful team of educators. South Middle School has a long-standing tradition of pride in student excellence, and it is a privilege to now be a part of that tradition.”

Williams began his career with the Joplin School District 12 years ago, teaching P.E. at North and East middle schools. He has also coached basketball, track and field, volleyball, cross country, and also served as the district’s Assistant Athletic Director.

Williams will succeed Chris Mitchell as SMS principal. His replacement as a JHS assistant principal has yet to be named.