JOPLIN, Mo. — There’s a new addition to Rotary Sculpture Park in Joplin.

Workers installed this statue called “River Motion” Friday morning. Unlike all 13 previous works in Mercy Park, this one was paid for through donations made by members of the Joplin Daybreak Rotary Club.

Barbara Hicklin is the secretary of that organization and explains the reasoning behind the artwork.

“This piece was to commemorate our 30th anniversary of a club, we were actually formed in 1991, so our 30th anniversary in 2021, and so we wanted to do something meaningful to commemorate our 30th, 30th year of service,” said Hicklin.

She also says the club picked a water themed work because clean water is one of Rotary International’s core causes around the world.

The piece was made by Branson Artist Tim Cherry.