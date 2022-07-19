JOPLIN, Mo. — Crowder College and Missouri Southern have made it easier for education students to go from one institution to the other.

The program is called 2+2 and was signed by representatives from both schools today.

The agreement has been in the works for the past year. It creates a seamless pathway for education students at Crowder to complete their teaching certification at MSSU in two years after completing their first two years at Crowder.

“So students know exactly which courses to take at Crowder in order to transfer as a junior at Missouri Southern. Lose no credits, be ready to move forward in two years, be ready for a career in teaching,” said Lisa Toms, MSSU V.P. for Academic Affairs.

“Crowder College students are able to begin at Crowder College and then know that where ever they go, particularly MSSU.

They’re going and not going to lose any credits, that’s the number one thing community college students have trouble with is losing credits when they transfer,” said Dr. Katricia Pierson, Crowder College President.

The two schools are now working on similar agreements in the areas including biology, chemistry, math, speech, theatre, art, and music.