JOPLIN, Mo. — More than 150 families will soon have a new place to call home in west Joplin. The neighborhood will be part of Ledford Construction’s biggest development ever, called the “Eagles Edge Subdivision.” It will soon be on the plot of land at Wildwood Ranch and Central City Road.

The ribbon was cut today to kick-off the project, which will include 1,400 to 1,800 square feet homes worth $200,000 to $300,000. Four streets will make up the subdivision and the first street is already named, with a special meaning to the Ledford family. Nellie Mae was Lance Ledford’s sixth child.

“She had some difficulties breathing, and we ended up in the Emergency Room. She ended up being med-flighted to Springfield, and she didn’t make it through it. She was almost 6 months old. My first instinct was to name this first street after her and James didn’t bat an eye. He was completely on board with it,” said Lance Ledford, Ledford Construction Co-owner.

The homes are expected to be built within the next two years.