JOPLIN, Mo. — A future Joplin fire station is a step closer to reality.

Station #7 is currently in the design phase. Plans call for the southeast Joplin structure to be slightly smaller than Station #2.

The initial budget for the new station called for $2.7 million — but a jump in construction prices means the price tag could be closer to $4.8 million.

“Right now we’re seeing a huge inflation in the market – in the construction market. Our facility is running about $475 per square foot on construction right now as an estimate,” said Mark Cannon, JFD Training Chief.

The city plans to put the project out to bid in May, and name the contractor in July. The hope is to have Station #7 open by the summer of 2023.