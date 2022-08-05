JOPLIN, Mo. — A project to build hundreds of apartments in south Joplin may soon start moving dirt. Officials with Woodsonia Joplin, LLC. discussed their project with City Council members this week.

The plan now calls for about 250 units, which is down from the original estimate of 300. The complex will sit in the 32nd Street Place development — near 32nd and Hammons Boulevard, east of Sam’s Club.

Plans have been in the works since 2018 to develop the area and still includes the addition of Menard’s, but no longer a new movie theater.